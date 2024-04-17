Muswellbrook Chronicle
Muswellbrook Chronicle's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Mayor calls for more financial certainty from mines and state government

By Newsroom
Updated April 17 2024 - 12:41pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With a decision from the State Government on BHP's application to extend the current licence at Mt Arthur Coal until 2030 looming, Muswellbrook Council says it is frustrated by a lack of certainty around future funding from planning agreements and the NSW government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.