Upper Hunter Anzac Day services

Muswellbrook:
Muswellbrook Dawn Service 5:30am at the Muswellbrook Cenotaph (corner Market Street and New England Highway).
Market Street march from 10:00am (marshalling from 9:30am in Simpson Park).
Main Service 10:30am Muswellbrook Cenotaph.
The Muswellbrook march and main service will be live streamed. Tune in to support our service men and women: https://vimeo.com/event/4219741
Denman:
6am: Dawn Service at Memorial Park, corner of Paxton Street and Isobel Street, Denman
12:15pm: March from Palace Street Denman
12:30pm: Main Service at Denman Memorial Park
Scone:
Dawn Service 5:30am for a 6:00am start at the War Memorial Scone & District memorial Swimming Pool
Commemoration Service 10:30am for 11:00am start War Memorial Scone & District memorial Swimming Pool march along Guernsey Street to Scone RSL Club following conclusion of ceremony.
Aberdeen:
Dawn Service at Memorial, Moray Street: 5:40am
Morning Service at Aberdeen RSL & Citizens Club: 9:30am
Merriwa:
Dawn Service at Cenotaph: 5:30am
March commencing from corner of Bow & Bettington Streets: 10:30am
Main Service at Cenotaph: 11:45am
Murrurundi:
Dawn Service at Memorial Gates: 6:00am
March from Adelaide Street to Memorial Gates for Commemoration Service: Assemble for march at 10:30am
Gundy:
March, assemble at Linga Longa Hotel: 9:00am
Service at Gundy RSL Hall after march
Cassilis:
March from corner Branksome and Ancrum Streets: 10:45am
Wreath Laying Ceremony - War Memorial Park Gates
