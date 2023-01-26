After the fog of Thursday morning cleared to reveal blue skies, the sun didn't waste anytime setting up Australia Day 2023 to be a scorcher, with temperatures reaching almost 40 degrees in some parts of the Upper Hunter.
Following the official Australia Day proceedings across the region, local pools offered free entry and entertainment to locals looking to escape the heat.
The Muswellbrook Aquatic Centre was jumping with all ages, who enjoyed an afternoon in the water and out of the hot sun.
The official Muswellbrook Shire Australia Day proceedings were held at Denman Recreation Area, in Bell Street, Denman.
An Indigenous smoking ceremony, didgeridoo and a performance by the Waagan Galga Dance Group was followed by the citizenship ceremony to announced the Australia Day Award winners for 2023.
After the official part of the day was done, the community was invited to Muswellbrook and Denman Aquatic Centres for free entertainment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.