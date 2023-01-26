Muswellbrook Chronicle
Escaping Australia Day heat a Muswellbrook Aquatic Centre

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated January 26 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 4:00pm
Jacob Horton (left) and Luke McDonald escape the Australia Day heat at Muswellbrook Aquatic Centre on January 26, 2023. Picture by Jess Wallace.

After the fog of Thursday morning cleared to reveal blue skies, the sun didn't waste anytime setting up Australia Day 2023 to be a scorcher, with temperatures reaching almost 40 degrees in some parts of the Upper Hunter.

