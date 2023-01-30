Entries are filling up fast for the Autumn Comp with just a couple of weeks left for new players to come down to be graded.
Call me, Adrian, on 0400 303 618 for more information or come down to the Denman Squash Courts next Tuesday for that final hit out before the comp starts.
Entries close on Tuesday, February 7 with the competition beginning on Tuesday, February 14.
Teams are sorted by the graded order of the club members to ensure that teams are as even as possible, and it will be interesting to see if any of the new players turn out to be dark horses or lame ducks.
Whichever way it goes, it will definitely be a lot of fun with plenty of squash action and socialising awaiting all the eager comp entrants.
Social Hit 24/1
A whopping 13 players were keen to get the heart pumping and the legs moving with plenty of matches to keep them on their toes all night.
There were the regular players including, Mick "side to side" Lane and Alex "front and back" Newton, the new player Cameron "what do I do now?" Charleson, the returning players Jono "bend and break" Williams and Andrew "swing and run, no scratch that" Lennox and the returning comp players Anthony "put me in coach" Thomson and Ken "bring me off coach" McCartney.
The remaining players were also from all of those categories which made for an interesting night of match-ups trying to mix some on-the-spot grading with the social hits to ensure everybody got at least three matches to go home tired, but happy after an enjoyable night.
See you on the courts.
