It was a bittersweet day for the owner and director of Raine & Horne Muswellbrook, Grant Jupe, who officially stepped back from his role as agency director and lead sales agent today (30th).
The decision to step away from a successful real estate business and career was not an easy one for Grant, however with the arrival of his first child in March 2023, meant family had become an ever pressing priority.
"I would like to thank everyone who has supported and chosen to do business with Raine & Horne Muswellbrook over the last 8.5 years," Grant said.
"The friends and connections I've made during this time have meant a lot to me and I can't thank all my clients and amazing team enough for their support."
Taking over the reins of the business are experienced real estate directors, Carolyn Wallis-Tomlins and Ryan Mitchell.
IN THE NEWS:
Current Directors of a Raine & Horne franchise located in Kurri Kurri NSW, the opportunity to take on a second agency proved a logical decision.
"We already manage a number of rental properties in Muswellbrook and have been looking for a while now to expand our services in the Hunter," Ryan said.
"The Muswellbrook team are very similar to Kurri both in terms of team size, yearly sales and rental portfolio so it was a great fit for us."
When it comes to what clients can expect from Raine & Horne Muswellbrook moving forward, Carolyn confirms all existing staff will be retained with some exciting new additions.
Although some changes will inevitably be made, the directors insisted the impact for clients would be minimal as the Muswellbrook office was already a successful team with a great community presence and reputation.
"We're just going to polish what's already there - tweak a few systems and processes to improve efficiency and invest in more local area marketing," Carolyn said.
First opening its doors in July 2014, Grant and his team have serviced thousands of vendors, purchasers, landlords and tenants; building the business from the ground up into what it is today.
During this time Raine & Horne Muswellbrook has also contributed more than $50,000 to local sporting teams and not-for-profit organisations.
"We know we have big shoes to fill in the absence of Grant," said Carolyn.
"However, we believe we're up to the task and look forward to getting to know the Muswellbrook community."
"I wish the new owners all the very best on their new adventure and am excited to watch the Raine & Horne brand continue to thrive in the Upper Hunter," Grant said.
