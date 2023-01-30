Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Changing of the guard for Raine & Horne Muswellbrook: Grant Jupe passes the reins

Updated January 30 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raine & Horne Muswellbrook's owner and director Grant Jupe (on right) hands the reins over to Kurri Kurri's Carolyn Wallis-Tomlins and Ryan Mitchell. Photo supplied.

It was a bittersweet day for the owner and director of Raine & Horne Muswellbrook, Grant Jupe, who officially stepped back from his role as agency director and lead sales agent today (30th).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.