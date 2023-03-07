Water security is one of the top priorities for residents living in the Upper Hunter towns of Denman and Sandy Hollow.
But a $9 million shortfall in state government funding for the Muswellbrook Shire's water pipeline project could see them left high and dry.
Muswellbrook Mayor Steve Reynolds recently joined councillor and Denman resident Amanda Barry for a whistle stop tour of Denman and Sandy Hollow recently.
Cr Reynolds and Cr Barry engaged with local residents to hear to their concerns and to elicit their support in asking the state government for further funding to progress the Denman to Sandy Hollow water pipeline project.
While council successfully secured major funding to kick start the project in 2020, they are now lobbying the state government to fund a $9 million shortfall to be able to complete the project and ensure a secure water supply for the villages and future industries.
Residents, including Josh Laing, owner of the Denman Hotel, the Thompson family and James Cowan, cited a secure water supply as one of their top priorities, along with economic stimulation, residential development and employment for local residents.
Robyn Thompson said that having a permanent water supply would mean they wouldn't have to buy in water during dry periods, would provide peace-of-mind during bush fire season and increase the value of their land.
"We have to buy in water once a fortnight, at $200 a time, when there is no rain.
"Plus, at times, we have had the Rural Fire Brigade drain our dams to fight surrounding bush fires.
"The future development of our parcel of land, and the resale value of our property, would be more viable if there was a permanent water supply," Ms Thompson said.
Sandy Hollow resident James Cowan said the town needs a secure water supply.
"The water quality is very ordinary at present and anytime a development is proposed, it is hindered by the lack of water."
Shire councillor and local resident Brett Woodruff said council, along with residents and potential investors, are looking forward to a partnership between the state government and council to fund the Denman to Sandy Hollow pipeline shortfall.
"The proposed pipeline will lay the foundation for sustaining rural residents along the corridor and ensure firefighting capabilities where little or none were available previously.
"Sandy Hollow will receive a reliable consistent supply of potable water enabling the small community to sustain and indeed grow.
"This life giving service will hopefully be the staging point to cater for future extension of the pipeline to neighbouring township of Merriwa.
"I'm sure government partners will be only too happy to pitch in to help provide water services to rural communities, something which our urban dwellers take for granted," Mr Woodruff said.
Cr Amanda Barry said the proposed pipeline would open up many new opportunities for business, residents and farming communities around Denman and Sandy Hollow.
"To be able to provide a reliable water source especially after our recent drought will be a fantastic achievement and I am excited to see what the future will bring," she said.
Cr Reynolds said council, who were awarded $18.9 million from the NSW Government's Growing Local Economies fund for the project, believes that the completed pipeline will allow local businesses to expand their operations, open the door to new agribusiness opportunities and create hundreds of local jobs.
