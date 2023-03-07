Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News
Nsw Election

Denman and Sandy Hollow call on state government to fill water pipeline funding shortfall

Updated March 8 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Thompson family on their land. Photo from Muswellbrook Shire Council.

Water security is one of the top priorities for residents living in the Upper Hunter towns of Denman and Sandy Hollow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.