Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Community News

Hunter Innovation Festival will be seeking community input from throughout the Hunter as it takes to the road to officially kick-off this year's event

Updated September 26 2023 - 11:26am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hunter Innovation Festival will be seeking community input from throughout the Hunter as it takes to the road to officially kick-off this year's event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.