More than 1000 lives have been saved by Muswellbrook, Scone and Singleton as part of Australian Red Cross Lifeblood's 2023 Give Where You Live campaign.
The campaign, which runs during September and October, encourages towns to donate as much as they can through some friendly competition, but it is a collective effort.
Together, locals rolled up their sleeves to donate blood more than 420 times during the two-month drive.
Muswellbrook had the highest tally with 140 donations. Scone came in second with 111 donations, and Singleton finished off with an impressive 96 donations.
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce congratulated the Hunter Valley towns participating for their amazing generosity.
"The Hunter Valley communities have once again shown their support and kindness by coming out to our mobile donor centres to give blood at an important time of the year when many of our regular donors are sick with cold and flu," he said.
"We know the towns enjoy a bit of friendly rivalry, but the reality is we can save more lives when we work together and that's what this campaign has achieved.
"Thanks to everyone who rolled up their sleeves. We look forward to coming back to do it again next year, but remember, the need for blood never stops."
Every week Lifeblood needs 33,000 blood and plasma donations around the nation to meet patients' needs.
"With one in three Australians needing blood and blood products in their lifetime, there's every chance the life you save could one day be yours or that of a close friend or family member," Mr Bruce said.
Blood and plasma donations help save the lives of cancer patients, trauma victims, and unborn babies.
To book a donation call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood app.
