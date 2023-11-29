Muswellbrook Chronicle
Friday, 1 December 2023
Muswellbrook High School's business breakfast proved a big success and there was plenty of rivalry during the STEM activities

Louise Nichols
November 29 2023 - 12:32pm
Muswellbrook High School recently hosted a breakfast for local businesses where the students enjoyed putting the attendees through various STEM activities, resulting in some fierce competition.

