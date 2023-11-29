Muswellbrook High School recently hosted a breakfast for local businesses where the students enjoyed putting the attendees through various STEM activities, resulting in some fierce competition.
The aim of the event was to open the school to the local business community who support Muswellbrook High School students in various ways including work experience, traineeships, work placement even financial support with scholarships.
To grow that local business community support for the school the event tries to engage and invite other local employers to network with the school as local connections support and provide opportunities for all involved, particularly in a regional community like Muswellbrook.
Guests were treated to a hot buffet breakfast and a few treats as well as the opportunity to learn about the many student programs on offer at Muswellbrook High School.
The morning concluded with a tour of the latest facilities at the school.
Muswellbrook High School's staff and students would like to thank all the local business representatives who attended the event and the students who assisted. It was a wonderful morning, and they look forward to hosting the event again next year.
